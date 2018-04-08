School funding trial testimony ends

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Testimony in the state school-funding trial has wrapped up after more than seven weeks. About half of Missouri's school districts filed a lawsuit in Cole County Circuit Court three years ago. They argue that the state is not spending enough on public schools and divides the money unfairly. During the trial, school officials said they lack enough money and that more could be done if they were better funded. School finance experts have also spoken about how to set the state's school-funding formula. Experts for the suing schools called for more than one (b) billion dollars more a year. Final witnesses spoke today, including former state senator Harold Caskey. Closing arguments are set for next month.