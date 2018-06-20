School Lunches Get Healthier in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - School lunches are getting healthier this year in some St. Louis-area schools. The changes come as school scramble to meet new federal mandates requiring them to strengthen nutrition guidelines this year. The goal is to shrink the expanding waist-lines of children. In the Hazelwood School District, new rules bar cupcakes and other high-calorie snacks from classroom parties. Last year, the Parkway School District introduced vending machines for milk -- in six flavors.