School name will be revealed at JCPS groundbreaking ceremony

JEFFERSON CITY - Officials with Jefferson City Public Schools announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the city's second high school, which will be held on Saturday, February 10 at 11 a.m.

The school name will be revealed at this ceremony, set to be held on the north side of the school site at 2653 Creek Trail Drive.

No RSVP is required and all are welcome to attend. The district encourages those interested in attending to keep an eye on the district calendar and the groundbreaking event's Facebook page for updates and information on parking.