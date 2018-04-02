School of the Osage Indians

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Fulton
 Home

8-31
 Moberly
 Away

9-7
 So. Boone
 Home

9-14
 Versailles
 Home

9-21
 Blair Oaks
 Away

9-28
 Eldon
 Home

10-5
 California
 Away

10-12
 Hallsville
 Away
 L
 23-28
10-19
 Warsaw
 Home

Coach Henderson will be the first to admit, the 2011 squad was full of veterans, familiar with the systems, and eager to build upon the momentous energy and strength of the previous years.

Coach Henderson looks to the return of a mere four starters to lead the charge.

Returning on the offensive side this year is senior OT Donald Hudlemeyer and QB Bo Dean who finished last year's season with a remarkable 1,236 total yards, with 12 TDs and 374 rushing yards.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

