School Pushes Healthy Food To Fight Obesity

This statistic has led schools like West Boulevard Elementary students to get an additional healthy treat every Tuesday and Thursday.

Julie Tobias spends those afternoons giving out fruits and vegetables trying to find what kids will eat.

"Every month we are promoting a new fruit or vegetable of the month - different ways to see if kids will eat a certain fruit or vegetable," said Tobias, Eating Healthy by Design Coordinator.

Tobias hands out these snacks with the help of a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation For Health. The first and second grade students try the fruits and vegetables, and then the school district decides what to put on their menus. This action comes in response to the increasing numbers of overweight children in Missouri, which is above the national average.

"It's a combination of being an adventurous eater - how do you get more students to try fruits and vegetables, how do you get students to be more active," said Pat Brooks, Director of Nutritional Services.

Tobias wants parents to be more active in what their kids eat.

"Ideally, that's what we would like to see-them to take this home," she said.

The district said they already have items on the lunch menu that were sampled last year, and they hope to implement more soon. 22% of children in Missouri are overweight.