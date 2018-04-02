School Report - Students Find Homes Away from Home

Another student group, this one for Filipino students, consists of mostly first-generation Americans.

"We get together and share stories from growing up, about our parents back home, and Filipino jokes," said Michelle Lopez.

Some groups provide more than just comfort.

"I wouldn't know anything else to do without knowing someone here," admitted Thai student Thitinun Boonseng.

Groups also do fun things, such as Karaoke, movies, picnics and potlucks.