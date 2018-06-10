School Zoning Worries Parents

Jolene Kington and her children live within walking distance of Grant Elementary School.

"When we moved here five years ago from out of state, we purposely looked for a house in this area so that we would have our kids go to Grant school," she said.

Her plans could soon change. Columbia Public School officials kicked off its first meeting with construction and zoning committees this morning. The committees will help determine new boundaries. With the opening of two new Columbia public schools, enrollment zones may be different.

"We will be pulling children from some of our schools to populate this new building," said Jack Jensen, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education. "Columbia Public Schools is growing at an incredible rate."

Some public schools are having to build mobile classrooms because the main buildings are too full. A new elementary school is scheduled to open in August of 2009, leaving parents plenty of time to wait.

"It would make me very frustrated very mad," said Kington. "Just disappointed that we've been here for five years, and we've bought the house and then the year that we're gonna send our kids to school, that they change the zones."

Public school officials say they will look at location and natural boundaries like subdivisions to determine new enrollment zones. Zoning Committee Chairman Don Ludwig says schools will notify families of all zoning changes one year before the change, but has already receive emails from concerned parents.