Schools Help Kids Shed Pounds

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A St. Louis-area school district is offering classes to help students get in shape. Three University City grade schools will offer a weight-loss program as part of the curriculum. Pediatrician Joyce Johnson developed the program. Her staff, including a dietitian, psychotherapist, personal trainer and physical therapist, will instruct nurses and social workers how to administer the program in physical education classes. The curriculum will teach eating and fitness habits and will discuss common emotional issues that can lead to weight gains. Organizers say the program may expand to additional University City schools in January.