Schools in eclipse's path seize on ready-made science lesson

KANSAS CITY (AP) — In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons while others chose to take the day off.

The North Kansas City school district will experience a total blackout during Monday's eclipse. It's planning age-specific activities for its 20,000 students and staff. Jill Hackett, a deputy superintendent, says the educational opportunity is irresistible.

Districts have had to weigh a number of safety considerations. Smaller towns expecting huge influxes of visitors are concerned about transportation.

The primary worry for many districts is the risk of eye injuries for students who might gaze at the sun without properly wearing the right glasses. That's prompted some schools to keep children inside during the eclipse, while others canceled school for the day.