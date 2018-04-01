Schools Locked Down After Bank Robbery Attempt

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Independence police say one person is in custody after an apparent robbery attempt at a US Bank. The late-morning stickup disrupted traffic and forced police to lock down nearby William Chrisman High School and three other schools in the area. Police also checked to see whether a package found near the bank was an explosive. Several people, including all bank employees, were released after initially being handcuffed so police could be sure they werent suspects. Tactical officers, the Independence Bomb Squad, a police van, several squad cars and a robot were present.