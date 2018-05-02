Schools on lockdown as police look for stolen car suspects

COLUMBIA - Four Columbia Public Schools buildings are on lockdown as police look for two people who allegedly stole a car Friday.

The incident happened at around noon in the area of Hockaday Place and Brown School road. No injuries have been reported at this point, but the car damaged a mailbox.

Officers said they believe there were two people in the car at the time, and have detained at least one suspect following the foot pursuit.

Lange and Oakland Middle Schools, Derby Ridge Elementary, and the Center for Early Learning North are on modified lockdown, meaning no one is being allowed in or out of those buildings. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said all students and staff are safe.

This story will be updated with the lastest information.