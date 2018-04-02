Schools React to Blunt's Education Plan

Blunt's initiative has a lot of school districts talking, and questioning what the governor has to say about school spending.

School leaders want to hear more details before they sign onto the governors plans. The governor's proposal raises alot of disagreement among Missouri schools.

"This is going to be, I think, a tremendous diverse issue. This is going to pitch teachers against literary everyone else, administrator, support staff, secretary, librarians," said Mark Enderle, Superintendent of Fulton Public Schools.

Blunt's proposal includes cuts to expenses on nursing, transportation, library media service and executive administration, to add an additional four cents to every education dollar spent on instruction.

Governor Blunt's proposal puts Missouri schools into a hard situation. The feedback is it can be doable, but may not be reasonable.

Columbia Public Schools also doubt the Governors plan.

"We would want to have a discussion with the governor and legislators to let them know that what they call instructions are instruction, but there are other category that they call support service are also instructional," said Columbia Public Schools' Lynn Barnett.

Educational leaders say the Columbia Public School District have little flexibility in its administrative costs because the district is already low on staff.

It would actually take a state constitutional amendment to put Blunt's plan into effect.