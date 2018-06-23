Schools Take Safety Precautions On First Day

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools officials called Thursday for drivers to observe school zone speed limits and school bus stop signs as children returned to classes on the first day of a new school year.

Community Relations Coordinator Michelle Baumstark said it's important to stop and wait when school buses are loading and unloading kids. She also said it's important to remain within the reduced speed limit and stop at crosswalks during school hours.

Baumstark said she thinks most parents follow these laws and many parents aren't concerned about their children's safety while dropping them off or picking them up at school. That's largely because crossing guards patrol 12 of the busiest streets around the 19 elementary schools before and after school.