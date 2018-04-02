Schools To Take Responsibility

When high schoolers leave for college, they are expected to have a strong educational foundation. But state lawmakers want school districts to pay if that doesn't happen. The requirement was added to a Senate bill set to create a pre-school rating system.

"Essentially, parents would be able to look at early child care providers and see their rating, just like they would choose a hotel or a restaurant," Sen. Charlie Shields said.

The added high school requirements are considered an additional way to support Missouri students. The bill originally started out to strengthen the quality of early education in Missouri, and was originally backed by public school officials, who said that early education is key to a student's overall success.

Under the current addition, school districts would be forced to pay for a graduate's tuition in remedial math or language courses in a state university or college.

"That would hold us as public schools accountable, it would hold colleges and universities accountable, so I think it would tighten it up all the way around. And I feel sure that our students in the Columbia School District would be prepared for that," said Assistant Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Lynn Barnett.

If the bill passes, Barnett says Columbia Public Schools will take student needs on a case-by-case basis. There are still two weeks until the end of the session, when the house will vote on the bill. Shields expects it to pass.