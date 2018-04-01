Schools Use Creativity to Fund Creativity

JEFFERSON CITY - A local education supporter was waiting Friday to discover if she would be the winner of a contest to fund creativity in the classroom. Karen Enloe of the Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation recently entered the "Great Giving Challenge" contest hoping to raise $5,000 for five programs at Jefferson City schools.



Enloe's video entry is called "Five Great Things." The video made the top ten choices in the contest and the winner will be announced next week. The video had the most votes on the website when voting closed, though radio personal finance expert Dave Ramsey will make the final decision on a winner.

Other schools are also seeking funds through other contests. Enloe said it may be growing in popularity, since people are used to voting in contests.

"I think it is a growing trend. You know, we've heard about other schools, the Special Learning Center just received the Pepsi Challenge grant, which was a great experience, and I think people were used to voting, and so I think that helped us as well," Enloe said.

Hickman High School, Parkade Elementary, Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary and Mill Creek Elementary schools also recently received classroom supplies through the U.S. Cellular "Calling all Teachers" campaign.

This program worked with popular donation site, DonorsChoose.org. The site allows users to make donations to school programs.

"It helps us broaden our spectrum of what we can make available for the students," Hickman High School assistant principal Doug Mirts said.



Enloe's video entry explained that she wanted to donate money to special needs children, preschoolers, gifted students, and innovative teachers. Deanne Fisher, the principal at the Jefferson City Academic Center, says the money would help buy supplies and books.

"We provide everything for our students, with pencils, pens, paper. If we do activities or projects, we provide all the materials for them. So a project like this would really help with buying supplies for kids for the classroom," Fisher said.

Teachers can also apply for grants for alternative funding in the schools.

