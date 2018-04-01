Schulze Stumped By Thieves

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Theft of copper and other metals is a growing problem in Missouri and nationwide. But a weekend theft in Springfield stands out, at least for the owner of 25,000 feet of stolen steel pipe. Randal Schulze says the pipe was safe Sunday afternoon but that thieves somehow managed to steal it all by 7 a.m. Monday. Schulze said the thieves would need a forklift to load the pipe onto a trailer and that it would take the six trips to remove all of it. Schulze said a company renovating a Springfield building sold him the pipe, which is commonly used in sprinkler systems. So far, police have not found the pipe, which Schulze valued at $25,000. And he says he can't figure how the thieves pulled it off.