Schweich Criticizes Legislature Over Open Records

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is criticizing both legislative chambers over the state's open records law.

Schweich released an audit Friday that says the House and Senate do not properly retain emails. It also says individual representatives and senators have been exempt from the law's requirements, which Schweich calls a "double standard."

The Republican auditor referenced pending legislation that would toughen the Sunshine Law on other state agencies, while continuing to exempt members of the Legislature.

Both chambers responded in the audit by saying they will look at developing guidelines to retain emails. But both responses also insist individual lawmakers are outside the scope of the Sunshine Law.

Overall, both the House and Senate received a "good" rating for their operations. That rating is the second highest on Schweich's scale.