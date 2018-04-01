Schweich Investigates Missouri Higher Ed Officials

JEFFERSON CITY - An audit from the Office of State Auditor Tom Schweich Friday found officials from five Missouri higher education institutions held contracts that did not comply with the state constitution.

A profile of Dr. Dean L. Hubbard of Northwest Missouri State University (NWMSU), who--the audit stated--received $224,762 in salary payment after his contract was terminated.

The audit said NWMSU failed to include any duties Hubbard performed to receive his salary.

Schweich also investigated officials from Missouri Southern State University, Harris Stowe State University, Truman State University, and Missouri State University.

Schweich Higher Education Audit