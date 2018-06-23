Schweich Testing Waters for US Senate Bid

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich has set up a political committee to test the waters for a U.S. Senate campaign.

The IRS has approved the creation of a "Schweich for US Senate" committee, following an application by Schweich's campaign treasurer. The committee allows Schweich to raise and spend money while considering whether to launch a formal challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Three prominent Republicans are already in the Senate race. They include former State Treasurer Sarah Steelman of Rolla, U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of suburban St. Louis, and St. Louis businessman John Brunner.

Candidates must file for office by March 27 in order to appear on Missouri's August primary ballot.