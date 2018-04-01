Science fiction author Heinlein honored as famous Missourian

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Science fiction author Robert Heinlein has been inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians.

Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a bronze bust of Heinlein that will be displayed in the House Chamber at the Capitol building.

Heinlein was born in 1907 in Butler and raised in Kansas City. He launched his career in writing in 1939.

He won top science fiction awards for books including "Starship Troopers" and "Stranger in a Strange Land."

State Rep. T.J. Berry of the Kansas City area says Heinlein's writing also influenced the fields of science and space exploration.

Heinlein joins 45 other Missourians honored in the hall. Others include Mark Twain, Dred Scott and Ginger Rogers, as well as more controversial figures such as Rush Limbaugh.