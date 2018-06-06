Science Saturdays at the State Fair

SEDALIA - Fairgoers got more than just rides and fried food at the Missouri State Fair.

College students, teachers and more came together to give fairgoers a lesson in science.

The science street was open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cynthia Kramer's group SCOPE helped organize the event. When Kramer's children were five and ten years old, she was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoa cancer. Kramer said all of the cures failed, but a clinical trial saved her life. From there, she set out to help expose parents, teachers and kids to science.

Today's event was an example of her dream come true, "When I stopped crying, I thought how incredibly generous and kind that these people came together to make a difference, they came together to make a day of entertainment at the fair, but they changed lives," said Kramer.

"Science isn't hard, science isn't scary, science isn't something you need to worry about doing, it's life and we all live life and we all do science," said Lisa Reece from Ozark Technical Community College.

"It was just fantastic to see kids of all ages, boys, girls no matter what. Wheelchairs everybody come in to see what science was about, the wonderment in their eyes, the light go off, said Tom Arnold from Missouri S&T.