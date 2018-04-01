Scoop, Bag and Pack

At Hallsville Junior High School, students routinely scoop, bag and pack.

"We come once a month, and we need a community service project for out school, and we just help out the food bank," Katy Sayre, student volunteer, said.

But what may be just peas and carrots or a school project to some, is next week's dinner to others.

"Right now there are 100,000 people in our service area who are at risk of hunger on a daily basis, and over half of those people are children. That's kind of a staggering statistic, but right now we are currently serving about 80,000 people a month, so through the generosity of our donors we are coming close to meeting the need, but there is still a need out there," Jessica Spanglehour, Food Bank Director of Development, said.

The Central Missouri Food Bank collects and stores food for more than 145 hunger agencies in Missouri. This Saturday the food bank hopes to bring in even more food than normal. It will participate in the National Letter Carriers Food Drive called stamp out hunger. Columbia residents can donate to the drive by filling a brown paper bag with groceries. The postal service will then collect the food Saturday morning and bring it to the food bank.

Food Bank employees say that if everyone in Columbia gave just one can of food, they could fill five of these semi-trucks.

"More people are being fed, we're serving more children who need food who don't have it, senior citizens don't have to make the choice between whether they're filling prescriptions or eating every night. So you get to leave here every day with a really wonderful feeling of knowing that you made a difference,"Spanglehour said.

A difference that everyone can pitch in to make with food for families.