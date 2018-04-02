Scores of cities opt out of Missouri tax free holiday weekend
COLUMBIA - Friday marks the beginning of the annual sales tax holiday in Missouri. Some back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies and computers, are exempt from sales tax through the weekend. For a full list of eligible purchases, visit the Missouri Department of Revenue's website.
Not every city and county in the state joins in on the tax-free holiday, including Jefferson City and Columbia. The following are cities that will still collect sales tax:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Camdenton
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellisville
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Malden
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Mountain Grove
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Nixa
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Osage Beach
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs
