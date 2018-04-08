Scots Avenge Loss, Defeat Cougars

BATESVILLE, AR - The Cougar men's basketball team logged their third loss of the season falling to Lyon College 78-64. With the loss the Cougars fall to 6-3 on the year.

The Cougars led for much of the first half but allowed the host squad to catch up in the final minutes of the half. Columbia led 32-31 at the break as the two teams shot an identical 46 percent from the field.

Lyon continued the momentum they built and took the lead from the Cougars. Columbia struggled offensively in the second half and could not keep pace with the hot shooting Scots, dropping the 14-point game.

Senior guard Henrique Medeiros led the Cougars in scoring 14 points. Devin Griffin tallied 11 points and five assists.

Columbia pulled down 30 rebounds, while the Scots pulled down 34.

On Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, the Cougars are in Fulton, Missouri to compete in the William Woods University Invitational. On Friday, December 2nd Columbia takes on Martin Methodist College at 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 3rd they face Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2:00 p.m.