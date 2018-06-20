Scott AFB Homes

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (AP) - Military families at Scott Air Force Base are getting some new homes. A subdivision called Patriot's Landing is being built on the Illinois base as part of a privatization program aimed at improving housing for military families. The brick-and-vinyl duplexes each cost about $165,000 to build. The units have large utility rooms, extra storage, carpeting, vaulted ceilings and two-car garages. The military members are assigned housing based on their rank and time in service. Base spokeswoman Lieutenant Karoline Scott says the privatized housing means a dramatic improvement in base life. The air base is about 25 miles east of St. Louis.