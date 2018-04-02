Scott Blvd. construction will impact Beulah Ralph Elementary until fall

COLUMBIA - Many students and parents of Beulah Ralph Elementary School are expected to take detours to get to and from school until this fall. Beulah Ralph is Columbia's newest public school and it's set to open on Aug. 16.

The third section of the project, set to begin soon, will close from Stone Grove Court to Leighton Drive and it won't be finished until mid to late fall this year, according to Barry Dalton, a spokesperson for the city's Public Works Department.

Dalton said the second part of the Scott Boulevard project is expected to be open by mid to late August. It has closed the road from south of Vawter School Road roundabout to north of Sawgrass Drive and Stone Grove Court since April.

Star Cathcart is a resident nearby and has two children that will attend the new school. She said it takes her 15 extra minutes to commute due to the construction work.

"We're just concerned that whenever the school starts, there's gonna be a lot of traffic coming in, and how's that traffic is gonna flow. Is it gonna add more time and where is it gonna get backed up to. I just hope there's not gonna be any accidents or anything like that," Cathcart said.

She said she hasn't received any notice regarding the road work from the school yet.

Dalton said, despite recent rain, the project is on schedule.

"Here we're in the very last phase. We're about to finish section II and we're moving on to section III. And by the end of this year, the Scott Boulevard will be completely improved," Dalton said.

Dalton said Scott Boulevard is going to be much safer, wider and last longer when the improvement work is completed.