Scott Blvd. Standoff Ends

Police closed at the intersection between Scott and Ludwick Blvd. after the Sheriff's Department was told about an explosive device inside a home on Scott Blvd. beginning around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Boone County Emergency Response Team (BCERT) responded.

Residents nearby the area told KOMU News that authorities asked them to evacuate. In total, 12 residences near the scene were evacuated.



The Sheriff's Department said the suspect had two sticks of C4 explosives, which the bomb squad contained and removed. After the squad recovered the explosives, authorities talked with the suspect, 51-year-old John Quehl, while he was barricaded in his room.



At the time, the area was only open to emergency vehicles. Emergency medical services, the Columbia Police Department, and University Police created a perimeter around the scene.

Around 3 a.m., Quehl surrendered himself peacefully. The bomb squad continued to search the home with a robot for more explosives, but none were reported found. Most of the law enforcement left the scene around 4 a.m.

Quehl was taken into custody on charges including a prohibited weapons felony, a domestic violence misdemeanor and misdemeanor warrants from Cole and Cooper counties. The investigation is continuing.