Scottrade says hack may have affected 4.6M customers

NEW YORK (AP) — Online stock brokerage company Scottrade says the names and addresses of about 4.6 million of its customers may have been stolen by hackers.

The company said Friday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently informed it of the hack, which occurred between the end of 2013 and early 2014.

St. Louis-based Scottrade says that Social Security numbers, email addresses and other sensitive information was in the system that was hacked, but hackers focused on stealing customer names and addresses.

Scottrade says funds in customer accounts were not stolen and no account passwords were taken. The company says it has strengthened its network to prevent other hacks.