Sculpture Proposed at Short Street Garage Seeks Council Approval

COLUMBIA - Monday evening, the Columbia City Council plans to vote on authorizing a contract for Kansas City artist Beth Nybeck to create a sculpture for the Short Street parking garage in downtown.

The sculpture would be made of stainless steel, be 40 feet long, 20 feet wide and 18 feet tall. It will have four to five wave ripples placed roughly three to four feet apart so that residents can walk through the art if they wish.

If the contract is accepted, the next step will begin immediately. The artist will visit Columbia to meet with architects, engineers, and city officials and inspect the area.

The budget for the project is $58,000 that would be paid to the artist in increments.

Both the artist and the city would have the right under the proposed contract to terminate the deal with 30 days notice.