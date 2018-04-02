SE Missouri Prosecutor Resigns After Uprise

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Political upheaval continues in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff as the city prosecutor has resigned after 11 years.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that Wade Pierce's resignation on Friday was the latest change since Doug Bagby was fired as city manager earlier this month.

Wally Duncan served as the southeast Missouri town's city attorney before resigning on May 9, four days after the city council fired Bagby.

Newly-elected Mayor Angela Pearson had wrangled with Bagby over his paid position on the board of a bank that does business with the city. Bagby sued the mayor for defamation after she criticized some city contracts and complained to state and federal officials.