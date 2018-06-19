SE Missouri Woman Nursing Beaten Horse Back to Health

MARBLE HILL (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman is nursing a horse back to health after the animal was found with scars and gashes covering her body, evidence the animal had been badly beaten.

KFVS-TV reports that Glenda Bearden of Bollinger County found the horse and named her Annie.

Bearden says Annie had severe cuts on a leg and on her head. Her skull was cracked and part of her nose was broken.

Bearden took the horse to a shelter but was turned away due to overcrowding so she decided to care for the horse herself. A veterinarian and a stable agreed to help pay medical bills and house Annie until a permanent home is found.