SE Mo. Mayor Charged With Misdemeanor Shoplifting

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A small-town southeast Missouri mayor has been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting from a Wal-Mart in Cape Girardeau.

Morley Mayor Jonathan McNeely was cited at 7 p.m. Saturday after store security told police McNeely concealed several hunting and fishing items in a shopping cart with a coat before leaving the store without paying for them.

The Southeast Missourian reports McNeely's attorney, Bryan Greaser, issued a statement Monday afternoon saying McNeely was cooperating with authorities and hopes to resolve the matter soon.

The 28-year-old was elected mayor of the Scott County town of about 700 in April 2012 after previously serving on the board of aldermen.

McNeely will have a February date set to appear in municipal court.