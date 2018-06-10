Seahawks' Stand Preserves 14-9 Win Over Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to Golden Tate, and the Seattle Seahawks made a dramatic goal-line stand in the final minute to beat the St. Louis Rams 14-9 on Monday night.

The Seahawks (7-1), riding the best start in franchise history, were forced to punt with just over 5 minutes left in the game, but they managed to pin St. Louis at its own 3-yard line.

Backup quarterback Kellen Clemens marched the Rams (3-5) to the Seattle 1, but Daryl Richardson was stuffed on third down and Clemens threw incomplete on fourth down as time expired.

The Seahawks won despite gaining just 135 yards of total offense, 80 of it on Wilson's second TD pass to Tate. Wilson also was sacked a career-high seven times.