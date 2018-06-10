Seal Coat Operations Begin in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Boone County Public Works will apply a pavement preservation coat of chip seal, weather permitting, between July 3 and July 10, to the following roads in the Gateway South subdivision:



Gateway Blvd.

West Way

Gateway Drive

Gateway Ct.

Crockett Dr.

West Way Ct.

Schuster Rd.

Southwest Way

Allton Park Rd

West Way

No Parking areas will be designated at least 72 hours before work begins. Parking is not allowed along the designated roadways between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Violators will be towed at the owner's expense.

Vehicles will be allowed on the seal coat approximately 30 minutes after application; however, motorists are cautioned to drive slowly and minimally use braking and acceleration.

Boone County Public Works asks everyone to use caution in all construction/work zones, and find an alternate route if necessary.