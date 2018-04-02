Search Brings No Result

The search is on hold after a house-to-house search in the Rocky Mount area where Adkins was reportedly seen turned up no sign of him. The Sheriff's Department believes Adkins has left the region. Adkins is a registered sex offender. A warrant has been issued for him on charges of forcible sodomy, first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Adkins is six feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has red hair. He's considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at (573) 378-5481.