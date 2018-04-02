Search Continues for 3-year-old Girl in Southeast Missouri

SENATH, Mo. (AP) -- The search continues for a 3-year-old southeast Missouri girl who along with her bicycle has been missing since Saturday.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that the FBI has joined in the search for Breeann Rodriguez of Senath. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pants, riding a pink bicycle with training wheels. Authorities say she disappeared about noon Saturday from in front of her home.

Police Chief Omar Karnes says the girl lives on a dead-end street and none of her neighbors saw any suspicious vehicles.