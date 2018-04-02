Search Continues For Missing Girl

STELLA (AP) - The FBI is helping search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared from her southwest Missouri home over the weekend. Authorities are looking for fourth-grader Rowan Ford of Stella. She was getting ready for bed Friday evening when her mother left for work at a nearby Wal-Mart. Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland says the girl's stepfather told authorities she was asleep when he looked in on her before going out with friends later. The sheriff says no signs of a crime were found at the home. But he says investigators believe foul play is involved.