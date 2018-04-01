Search Continues for New President

The Board of Curators held a public meeting on the MU campus in Columbia. About 75 people attended including faculty, alumni, students, and the general public. The board has already held public forums in Portageville, St. Louis, and Kansas City. Monday night they're headed to Springfield and Rolla.

The board says it will likely select an interim president at its next meeting on April 6. The interim president will serve until a permanent president is selected.

As the board travels around the state it says it hears consistent opinions from the public. One of those opinions is the public wants a good communicator, someone who is open with their work and lets the public know what's going on. They also want a president who will communicate well with all University of Missouri branches.

The second request by the public is to see tuition drop.

The Board will not give names of possible candidates.