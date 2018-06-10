Search Continues for Three Missing Children

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) -- A major search is under way in an East St. Louis park for three missing children. Their mother's body was found yesterday and police say her fetus had been cut from her womb. The children were last seen with a 26-year-old woman who is now in police custody and described by police as a person of interest. Dozens of searchers are using all-terrain vehicles to scour the densely wooded Frank Holten State Park. A boat is searching the shoreline of a lake, with a search dog in the boat. The search is taking on extra urgency as storms are expected to arrive later today. St. Clair County State's Attorney Robert Haida says no charges have been filed in the case. He says prosecutors are not rushing to judgment and are waiting on reports from investigators.