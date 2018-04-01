Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

The robbery occurred at the University's Health Science Center at approximately 2:45 a.m. on October 15.

The suspect is described as a white male, between the heights of 5'6" and 5'8" and is said to be in his late twenties to early thirties. He has short blond hair with blue eyes and was wearing a red and black checkered flannel shirt with a white t-shirt under it and blue jeans. He was either wearing white tennis shoes or light brown boots. He also had on a black baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at 573-875-8477. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 if your information leads to an arrest.