Search for Family After Suspect's Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LEMAY (AP) - The search continues for three missing St. Louis County residents. All three are relatives of 38-year-old Anthony Lynn, a mentally ill man who was shot and killed by police early Monday after a standoff that ended when he allegedly raised a gun at officers. Other relatives say the three haven't been seen since last Wednesday. Relatives fear something may have happened to 76-year-old Norma Manolakos, her 59-year-old son Michael Politte, and her 56-year-old daughter Nedra Flippo. Politte's 2000 Chevy minivan is missing. St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus says there are no new developments in the search.