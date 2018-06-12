Search for missing boy in central Missouri hits 1-week mark

ST. JAMES (AP) - Missouri authorities who have been searching for a week in a heavily wooded area for a 13-year-old boy with autism said the teen doesn't want to be found.

Phelps County Sheriff Department Sgt. George Arnold said Johnathan Shay left his grandmother's home June 9 with an 11-year-old relative. The younger boy was found the next day walking along a creek, but Shay remained missing Thursday.

Crews have been searching in dangerous summer heat, using divers, search dogs and infrared devices. Arnold said the boy has "made it clear he does not want to return." He said the boy had run away before but was always located within about 12 hours.

Arnold said the Center For Missing and Exploited Children has sent two people to help investigators and the boy's family.