Search for Missing Missouri Trooper Scaled Back

BIG LAKE, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel have scaled back their search for a trooper who has been missing since Aug. 1 while working flood patrol in northwest Missouri.



Trooper Fred Guthrie Jr. disappeared near Big Lake, in Holt County, apparently after being swept away by rapidly moving floodwaters. The body of his service dog, Reed, was found the next day near where the patrol has been searching since late October.



The St. Joseph News-Press (http://bit.ly/t1wr4o) reports all heavy machinery and pumping equipment near the lake stopped operating Monday afternoon.



Patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe says searchers have run out of places to look for the trooper's body. He says the patrol will try to figure out where else to be looking for signs of Guthrie, a 17-year veteran of the agency.