Search for Missing Person Continues

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department today is reminding hunters to notify authorities if they see anything out of the ordinary. This comes as the Sheriff's Department continues its four-year investigation on Jasmine Haslag.

Haslag was last seen on June 18, 2007 when she was going to Bland, MO to pick up her children. The Callaway County Sheriff's Department recovered her car in a wooded area off of Hwy 94. The Sheriff's Department suspects foul play in the case.

Sheriff Greg White said it is important to remind people during hunting season because people are in the woods and areas that are less populated. He said if anyone sees anything out of the ordinary they should contact the Jefferson City Area Crime Stoppers. White says even an out of place car could be helpful to the investigation.

There is a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have information call (573) 659-8477 or go to www.jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.