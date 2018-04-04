Search for Missouri Vietnam veteran's remains scheduled

MONETT (AP) — Officials have scheduled a search for the remains of Monett pilot who was shot down 50 years ago over Laos.

The Joplin Globe reports that the excavation for Capt. Thomas Wolfe's remains is scheduled for the fall.

The 28-year-old Wolfe and two other pilots were killed in a reconnaissance mission over southern Laos on June 28, 1966 during the Vietnam War. Wolfe was flying as air controller, when his aircraft was hit by enemy fire and crashed in the mountains.

Wolfe's family says that his case had been mistakenly designated by the federal government as a case in which family members were not actively interested in recovering the remains, if they could be located.