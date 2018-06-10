Search for MU President

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri has spent more than half the money allocated to search for a new system president. MU has spent $115,000 in five months of searching for a replacement for Elson Floyd, who left to take the top job at Washington State University. Curators budgeted $200,000 for the search. A university spokeswoman says some of the money has been spent on business travel, copying, advertising and other expenses, but $83,000 has gone to an Atlanta firm leading the search. A week ago the leading candidate for the job, New Jersey business executive and MU alum Terry Sutter, pulled out of the running.