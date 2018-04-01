Search For St. Joseph Doctor

AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0207Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press UNDATED (AP) -- Most of the 128 new laws enacted by Missouri lawmakers this year take effect tomorrow. Among them -- universities in Missouri can't raise tuition faster than the inflation rate, abortion providers can't present information to students in public schools, and Missourians won't need to see their sheriff for a gun permit. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Senate this week is expected to pass a measure to repeal the state's law against ticket-scalping. The House approved the bill last week as part of Governor Blunt's economic development package. ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) -- A St. Joseph doctor remains missing after falling into the Missouri River in southeast Nebraska over the weekend. Retired orthopedic surgeon Richard Brennan reportedly slipped and fell into the river Friday night while docking his boat. Search teams and friends of the Brennan family looked all weekend. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- After nearly 173 years of worship, the Holy Ghost congregation in St. Louis said its final Sunday prayers. For years church leaders wrestled with the question of whether to close, not due to a lack of money but because too few members to run the church and its activities. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch: http://www.stltoday.com (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-27-07 0627CDT