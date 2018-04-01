Search for St. Louis police chief narrowed to 8 candidates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The search for the next police chief in St. Louis is down to eight candidates.

Personnel Director Richard Frank told the Citizen Advisory Committee Monday that three of the candidates are from within the police department and the other five are from across the country.

Frank says more than half of the candidates are not white, and one is a woman.

Plans call for the personnel department to select up to six finalists by Dec. 14. Those finalists will appear at a town hall meeting that night at the St. Louis University School of Law.

Former Police Chief Sam Dotson retired on the day Mayor Lyda Krewson took office in April. Lawrence O'Toole has been interim chief and has said he wants the permanent position.