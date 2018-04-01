Search Goes on for Willard Couple Missing for 3 Months

WILLARD, Mo. (AP) - Friends and family continue to look for a southwest Missouri couple who disappeared in April. Rusty and Becky Porter vanished from their home April 17th. Those close to the Porters say they still have hope the couple will be found alive. They posted flyers around the Ozarks on Sunday to keep the case in the public eye.

KY3-TV reports that Becky Porter's daughter organized the weekend event. She said she has faith that she will see her mother alive again. Family members say the Porters' home smelled of bleach after they disappeared. And Rebecca Porter left a cellphone, medication, purse and car keys behind.

KSPR-TV reports that Greene County authorities said they have more than 200 pieces of evidence but few new leads in the case.