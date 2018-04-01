Search underway after man goes missing in river

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Crews have been searching in the Missouri River in the St. Joseph area for a missing swimmer.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that multiple agencies rushed early Wednesday to the Riverfront Park in St. Joseph after a woman called 911. The caller said a 24-year-old man she was swimming with in the river never came back to the surface.

Fire department water rescue workers searched the river throughout Wednesday morning, pausing temporarily when lightning and heavy rain made conditions unsafe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol continued to search in the afternoon.

St. Joseph police Capt. Jeff Wilson says other jurisdictions also have been notified. An investigation is underway.